Cities need new model to become resource-efficient, inclusive, and liveable

To make this work, we must understand what not to do. The population data for cities is outdated, and planning still depends on the 2011 Census. Yet, we can see the implosion as cities expand into their peripheries. Over two decades ago, at the turn of the millennium, Gurugram sprang up on Delhi’s outskirts. Today, urban extension spreads laterally for miles and grows every day. Smaller towns are becoming big but without planning or services. This is the challenge.

What should be done? First: Cities must plan for mobility, not just roads. This is the key as moving people is linked to affordable housing and livelihoods. As cities grow and land prices rise, many cannot afford to buy homes. This then means that the poor — critical to the city’s services sector — look for living in what are euphemistically called “unauthorised” areas, or slums. The tragedy is that in many cases, these lands are the key for the city’s environment, like green areas or catchments of waterbodies. The commute from the periphery, where housing may be cheaper, is either unavailable or just out of reach. The middle class also moves outwards, relying on private transport, which then adds to congestion. The city loses in every way.