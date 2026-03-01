Being well-informed is not enough, seek opposing views in investing

This behaviour has a name: Confirmation bias. It is not a modern flaw created by markets or media, but a deep-seated human trait with evolutionary roots. Confirmation bias helped humans survive because it favoured action over endless doubt. Early human groups lived with constant danger and little reliable information. Once a belief took hold — about danger, food, or leadership — it was often safer to stick with it than to keep questioning it. If movement in the bushes was believed to signal a predator, reacting with fear often kept people alive, while pausing to analyse every instance could prove costly. Information suggesting it was “probably just the wind” created doubt and disagreement, delaying action at the worst possible moment. Over time, the human mind evolved to filter out opinions that challenged existing beliefs. A trait that once ensured survival by promoting speed and cohesion now shows up as confirmation bias. Social media has greatly amplified this tendency. Algorithms learn what we agree with and feed us more of the same, creating an echo chamber (“everyone thinks like this”) in which dissenting voices appear fringe or irrelevant.