Far from sealed: Archaeology, nationalism and an ancient mystery

The latest debate over ancient Indian history began, expectedly, on social media. In late May, the Ministry of Culture posted an image of the Pashupati seal from Mohenjo-daro, calling it “one of the most powerful symbols of India’s unbroken civilisational continuity”. The small seal depicts a horned figure seated cross-legged and surrounded by animals. To the ministry, it reflected a cultural thread linking the Indus-Saraswati civilisation to contemporary Bharat. Days later, another official post paired an Indus civilisation-era terracotta dice with references to “a popular game in Rig and Atharva Vedas” to reinforce that belief.