Consumer Protection: Sale or allotment of parking space by builder illegal

The couple had purchased two flats in the building and were given possession on May 6, 2000. They requested the society to allot one car parking space according to the bye-laws so that they could park the vehicle provided to them by the company in which they were directors. They wrote to the society, calling upon it to cancel the previous allotments made by the builder and to allot space through draws, as prescribed under the bye-laws. They pointed out the law laid down by the Supreme Court on the subject while deciding the case of Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd vs Panchali Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.