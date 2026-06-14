Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer Protection: Sale or allotment of parking space by builder illegal

Consumer Protection: Sale or allotment of parking space by builder illegal

Maharashtra State Commission cited Supreme Court's ruling in Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd vs Panchali Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, where it had clarified that parking spaces could not be sold

Car parking (Photo: Pexels)
premium
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)
Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 10:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
K T Thomas and his wife Sajita filed a complaint before the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (state commission) against their housing society, Dheeraj Valley Building No. 3 CHS, regarding a dispute over the allotment of parking space. 
The couple had purchased two flats in the building and were given possession on May 6, 2000. They requested the society to allot one car parking space according to the bye-laws so that they could park the vehicle provided to them by the company in which they were directors. They wrote to the society, calling upon it to cancel the previous allotments made by the builder and to allot space through draws, as prescribed under the bye-laws. They pointed out the law laid down by the Supreme Court on the subject while deciding the case of Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd vs Panchali Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. 
They had to park their vehicle on the road outside the society, where it was once damaged after a tree fell on it. As the society showed reluctance to hold draws, the couple pointed out that the view of the majority of members could not prevail over the law laid down by the Supreme Court. 
Since the society did not pay heed, the couple filed a complaint before the Maharashtra state commission. They pointed out that all members must get a fair chance to park their vehicles within the society’s premises. 
The society contested the case, contending that the couple had not furnished details of the vehicle they owned and had not applied for parking, but had merely objected to the allocation already made. The society argued that the allocation of parking was proper and its refusal to allocate parking for the couple’s vehicle was justified. 
The state commission, in its order of May 12, 2026, delivered by Nisha Amol Chavan for the Bench, along with Poonam Maharshi, observed that the complaint was maintainable as a member of a society paying maintenance and service charges was a consumer of the services provided by the housing society. 
The commission observed that the society’s decisions and resolutions, which validated the “old allotments” made by the builder, were illegal as these perpetuated allotments made in direct contravention of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd vs Panchali Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, where it had clarified that parking spaces are part of the common areas and cannot be sold or permanently appropriated. Hence, it concluded that “deficiency in service” was clearly established as the society had not only failed to perform its duty according to its own bye-laws, but had also violated the settled law of the land. 
The commission did not agree with the society’s stand that the complaint was time-barred, and held that allotment of parking space gives rise to a continuing cause of action. 
Hence, the commission directed the society to cancel all the car parking allocations made by the builder, whether by sale or allotment, and ordered fresh allotments in consonance with the bye-laws within a period of four months. It also ordered the society to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and hardship, and ₹25,000 towards litigation costs. The commission granted two months for making the monetary payment, and said the amount would carry 9 per cent interest in case of delay. 
The writer is a consumer activist
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A new era of 'free' deposit rates begins with RBI's LCR-based window

Premium

Time for lenders to rethink MSME credit beyond collateral-based models

Premium

Checking digital insurance fraud key to financial inclusion goals

Premium

Marjane Satrapi's women: How Embroideries shaped a generation of readers

Premium

AI's promise must not come at the cost of human dignity

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :housing societyconsumersMaharashtraParking spaceBS OpinionCONSUMER PROTECTIONSupreme Court

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story