Consumer Protection: Sale or allotment of parking space by builder illegal

The commission did not agree with the society’s stand that the complaint was time-barred, and held that allotment of parking space gives rise to a continuing cause of action.
Hence, the commission directed the society to cancel all the car parking allocations made by the builder, whether by sale or allotment, and ordered fresh allotments in consonance with the bye-laws within a period of four months. It also ordered the society to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and hardship, and ₹25,000 towards litigation costs. The commission granted two months for making the monetary payment, and said the amount would carry 9 per cent interest in case of delay.