Gains from the UK FTA: The glass is half-full, the glass is half-empty

Indian tariffs were outlandish at the outset by world standards: 64 per cent on average for agricultural products, 150 per cent on gin and whisky, and about 110 per cent on cars. When duties begin at such heights, even a partial retreat yields a spectacular fall in the average. Whisky drops from 150 per cent to 75 per cent now, and reaches 40 per cent only in the 10th year. Cars reach 10 per cent but there is a quota, and the mass-market electric-vehicle segment is walled off. The rates for dairy, which sits behind some of the highest tariffs of all, were not cut at all, directly harming the interests of better nutrition for India’s poor. India has moved from absurd protectionism to high protection. This can be counted as progress but not free trade. The gains to India are limited and accrue very slowly.