Why 'storyselling' is replacing traditional advertising narratives

The consumer in 2026 has infinite content and zero patience. They will not give you 30 seconds for your film. But they will give you three seconds for your joke, your roast, your problem, your truth. If you can sell in that window, you win. If you can’t, you are just another film people will skip. The ad of the future will not start with “Introducing”. It will start with, “You won’t believe what happened…”