Techno-feudal giants worldwide have upended the state-corporation balance

In India, too, despite all the political ranting and raving over the power of “Adani and Ambani”, it is difficult to visualise any breakup when these are among the few conglomerates that can hold their own against global megacorps. Any reduction of corporate power is less likely due to anti-trust action by the state and more due to internal family feuds where progeny want their own companies to run. In the West, where family-run businesses are fewer than in India, corporate power has shifted in favour of unelected chief executive officers and powerful boards.

When the world is adjusting to the new power structures in politics and economics, no major corporate entity will be constrained beyond a point. Far from it, they will wield enormous power over governments, even Uncle Sam. This means tech megacorps like the Mag-7 — Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (i.e., Google), Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla/SpaceX — will always have an outsized influence in Washington and on Wall Street. One reinforces the other. The Mag-7 could soon be joined by one or two more major players, Anthropic and OpenAI, which are close to achieving trillion-dollar valuations and about to seek market listings. OpenAI will not be allowed to go down in flames, even if it slips below Anthropic and fails to build viable revenue streams. It will be rescued, even merged with stronger players, for too much money is riding on it.