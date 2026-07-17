Sharad Pawar weighs survival against legacy over the delimitation bill

In all likelihood, the NCP-SP will opt to keep its flock — and its dignity — intact, avoiding the fate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and vote for the Bills. The TMC in Parliament is a ghost of its former self. If its members haven’t joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they’ve banded together as a new party. Sena MPs have abandoned it for the BJP. The bottom line is, none of them now is a member of the party that sent them to Parliament. Mr Pawar has deflected that attempt even if it means betraying alliance partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). To keep face, some “conditions” have been set: The NCP-SP will vote for the Bills only if the number of MPs each state sends is increased by 50 per cent. Given that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said he will present an amended Bill that will increase the seats in Parliament per state, this “condition” is frankly spurious.