Making the business case for sovereign AI models as demand accelerates

Technology sovereignty is increasingly about continuity and control as much as regulation. However, not every market can develop the entire sovereign stack on its own, according to Agrawal. “Resilience doesn’t mean building every layer domestically — that’s unrealistic for almost every economy in the Asia-Pacific [APAC]. Instead, what we are seeing emerge is what I would call hybrid sovereignty: Maintaining strategic control over data, compute and sensitive AI workloads while continuing to leverage the global innovation ecosystem,” Agrawal says.