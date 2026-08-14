Great anxiety to Viksit Bharat: Tracing India's changing economic narrative

The second surprise lies in the years before the 2003-08 growth acceleration. Between 1996 and 2004, net tone rises sharply to 0.45. Market-reform language reaches its highest period average, while strategic national vision becomes more prominent than during 2004-14.

The strongest growth numbers came later. But much of the language associated with the enabling conditions for that acceleration was already visible in the Vajpayee-era Budgets. The speeches cannot establish that those policies alone caused the subsequent boom. They do support a cumulative interpretation of growth: Institutional foundations are often laid before their effects become visible in national accounts. Telecommunications, highways, tax administration, disinvestment, pension sector reforms, clearing and settlement mechanism for financial markets, competition commission, electricity, money market reforms, banking sector, insurance sector and the eventual operating framework for fiscal policy through the FRBM Act and operating framework for the conduct of monetary policy through the establishment of liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) converted liberalisation from a crisis programme into a more durable policy architecture.