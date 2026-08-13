India must redefine its cities before urban growth outpaces governance

On August 15, the tricolour will fly over cities that did not exist in their present form when it was first raised. Gurugram was farmland, Bengaluru a pensioners’ town, and Surat a port of modest ambition. In 79 years, India has built an urban civilisation across the country. It is now time to settle what we are building towards. There is no shortage of indictments to be made — of the air and the water, the waste and the vanishing commons — and each of them is deserved. But the more useful exercise today is to pause before the indictments and ask what an Indian city is for, and what a citizen ought to be entitled to demand of it.