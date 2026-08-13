Bank boards need better processes, not just RBI governance rules

First, four quarterly meetings are hopelessly inadequate to address the gamut of issues before a bank board. Approving policies and other matters would require two or three meetings at a minimum. The board needs one meeting to approve the business plan for the year or long-term strategy.

There are two important reports that the RBI submits to banks every year, the Annual Financial Inspection (AFI) report and the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). The AFI can be dealt with by the Audit Committee but the RAR requires the attention of the full board, not just the Risk Management Committee. In addition, boards often need to meet at short notice to address a regulatory or other issue that has cropped up. A bank board will require eight to 10 meetings a year to do justice to its responsibilities. The RBI cannot mandate the number of meetings for a bank board but it might keep an eye on the number.