In a world without order, India must build economic, military strengths

That said, it has become clear that the trust that was growing between the US and India since 2000 under George W Bush, and then during the Obama, Trump 1.0, and Biden administrations, is now badly frayed. India can no longer expect that its strategic value vis-à-vis China is critical to a transactional US. It seems only China — with its stranglehold, for now, on critical minerals — can stand up to the US.

The US has backed off from the exorbitant tariffs of over 100 per cent it initially imposed on China, bringing it down to 30 per cent, and now to 10 per cent. Mr Trump is going to Beijing to negotiate with Xi Jinping later in March, not the other way around. India does not have similar bargaining power. While the India-US trade agreement has been delayed after the Supreme Court ruling, India should enjoy the lower 10 or even 15 per cent tariffs for 150 days and clinch a deal with the US soon. Renegotiating too much, as some suggest, carries its own risks. The recent inclusion of India in Pax Silica — key to securing supply chains in critical minerals and AI — shows that a strong working relationship, even with an unreliable US, remains vital for India’s strategic and economic interests.