Enterprise DPI can help India reclaim its advantage in the AI game

India’s strategy for mass prosperity needs a renegotiation of our government’s uneasy relationship with enterprises: 45 per cent of our labour force still works in agriculture because our 70 million-plus employers translate into only 30,000 companies that have paid-up capital exceeding ₹10 crore. Raising manufacturing employment (11 per cent of workers), corporate research spending (1 per cent of gross domestic product), and formal employment (20 per cent of workers) needs more high-productivity employers. Reducing regulatory cholesterol is key, but this also needs digitising the interface, workflows, and relationships between government and enterprises.

Enterprise DPI will provide iterative policy evidence. In 2020, an American Economic Review research paper, “Rural Roads and Local Economic Development,” used night-time satellite light intensity as a proxy for local economic output and suggested that India’s $40 billion (about ₹3.2 trillion) rural roads programme produced no detectable gains in village incomes or consumption. But a new working paper tentatively titled “Public Infrastructure for Measuring Welfare”, presented by co-author Ravi Bapna of the University of Minnesota at a recent National Council of Applied Economic Research conference on AI and DPI, suggested that payment data was better at predicting the consumption effects of infrastructure than night-time satellite data. The paper argues that data from population-scale fintech PhonePe (700+ million users and 50+ million merchants) shows that 52 per cent of the information signal from payments comes from changes in economic activity within a district over time, compared with just 3 per cent for night-time lights.