9 months on, GST next-gen reforms: Lower rates, larger base, higher revenue

The September 2025 restructuring of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was the most significant change to the system since 2017. Nine months on, there is some data to work with, but there is still some more distance to cover. Therefore, we need to take a pause and read it carefully.

For years, the criticism of the GST was that it had too many slabs, that classification disputes clogged the appellate system, and that its structure had drifted far from the single-rate ideal its architects imagined. Rationalisation was the demand. In September 2025, it was delivered. It says something about the attention the reform commands that its results were being assessed within months of the change. A structure that took eight years of argument to change should not be assessed on quarterly returns, as though a reform of this scale ought to prove itself within two collection cycles. That seems to be the theme of the article, ‘GST re-labelling misleads and obscures the true revenue picture’, published in these pages on July 16.