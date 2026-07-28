India needs lasting reforms to attract foreign capital, not stopgaps

India’s biggest economic challenge today is creating enough good jobs. Around 10-12 million young people join the labour force every year, but manufacturing — the sector that should create jobs at this scale — has remained stuck at 15-17 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the past two decades. Expanding manufacturing will require higher investment, and domestic savings alone will not be enough to finance it. India needs more foreign direct investment (FDI) to bring in capital, technology as well as jobs. The recently concluded India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) offers an opportunity to do this. The question is whether India will take it.