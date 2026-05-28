India's investment slowdown is a fallout of deeper structural shifts

A third change in the business environment relates to taxation of capital incomes. Taxation of dividends as well as capital gains has undergone some changes in the last decade. Dividends were taxable in the hands of the company at the rate of 20.56 per cent. In 2020, this regime was abolished and these incomes are now taxable in the hands of the investor. On the other hand, long-term capital gains tax was re-introduced on listed securities. During the period from 2004 to 2018, listed securities were subject to securities transaction tax (STT) and were free of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax. In 2018, LTCG was reinstated but STT was not eliminated. These steps taken together could suggest an increase in the tax on capital incomes, especially for individuals with high net worth, including promoters of companies.