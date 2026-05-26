India's policy mix needs a rethink on capital flows and rupee stability

During much of 2024 and 2025, one-year dollar-rupee forward premia fell to a historically low 1.5-2.5 per cent. Hedgers and speculators could then buy dollar one-year forward against the rupee by just paying 2 per cent over the prevalent dollar-rupee spot rate. With actual rupee depreciation rapidly outpacing that, this fueled the spiraling ‘fear-plus-greed’ trade against the rupee. None of this is to imply that intervention in markets is wrong. Markets generate crucial price signals and adjustment incentives, but in a world of frequent market failures, policymakers cannot be dogmatic.