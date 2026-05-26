India needs to design policies that will raise FTA utilisation rates

For example, in the case of the India-Asean FTA, commonly used by policymakers as a yardstick to highlight the low FTA utilisation by Indian companies in the past, the preferential margin was favourable to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) economies relative to India. At the initiation of the first phase of tariff liberalisation under the FTA in 2010, over 60 per cent of the tariff lines, covering 80 per cent of imports, were under the duty-free or less than/equal to 5 per cent tariff category in major Asean economies. There was, therefore, little, if any, incentive for Indian firms to use the FTA to export. In comparison, India had 45 per cent of its imports in the higher tariff category of 5-10 per cent, thereby giving a distinct advantage to the Asean nations. India’s tariff structure remained the same till the completion of the tariff liberalisation process in the FTA with Asean in 2016.