When markets fall: Should you worry or invest more amid volatility?

Truth be told, the right approach is simple, though not easy. Decide your equity allocation from a sensible financial plan based on your goals and risk profile, and stick to it when markets turn uncomfortable. That is what I told Girish. It was also my advice in March 2020, just before the Covid lockdown. If it made sense in the far greater uncertainty of that period — when the risk was not just to markets but to our lives — it certainly applies today. Do not get trapped in the fear-and-greed cycle. Let time and discipline do the heavy lifting.