Interpreting US trade deal: Focus on the gains from import liberalisation

We should pay heed to the document of the United States trade representative on Indian trade barriers. For us in India, it’s knowledge of modern trade economics that dissects and documents Indian protectionism. And, it’s the ever simmering problem that can induce a next Trump explosion. We in India should treat this document as a goal post to shoot for, in modernising Indian economic policy. What are all the changes required in this document, so that it shows an India that has sophisticated trade policy? By doing this, we gain twice. First, we will reduce trade friction with the US. Second, we will lay the foundations for high Indian GDP growth.