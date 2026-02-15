India's data centre sector isn't fully sovereign as AI debate deepens

“On paper, this appears broadly balanced. However, ownership alone is a weak proxy for control,” Malhotra says. The picture changes materially when hyperscaler cloud regions — massive, geographically defined clusters of data centres — are included. Hyperscaler Cloud infrastructure in India is entirely foreign-controlled, even when it is physically hosted in the country. While disclosures about their capacity are limited, hyperscaler infrastructure is growing faster than domestic colocation. Effective control over compute, AI platforms, orchestration, and lifecycle management remains external. Malhotra says when hyperscalers and platform control are factored in, foreign influence over effective compute capability in India is likely the majority, even if physical infrastructure is domestic.