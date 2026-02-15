Sovereign Gold Bond issue: Why tax certainty matters for investors

Since 2015, investors have made decisions on this understanding. Both original subscribers and those who bought SGBs in the market believed that any redemption — whether early or at maturity — would not attract capital gains tax. Budget 2026 now restricts that benefit to original subscribers who hold the bonds until final maturity, including on bonds already purchased.

Senior ministry officials have said that the exemption was always intended only for those who subscribed to SGBs at issue and held them until maturity. That claim must be tested against the law. The Explanatory Memorandum to the Finance Bill, 2016, stated that “any redemption of Sovereign Gold Bond under the scheme, by an individual shall not be treated as transfer and therefore shall be exempt from tax on capital gains”. The words used were “any redemption” — not “final redemption”. The law refers to “an individual” — not “an original subscriber”. These distinctions matter. The law was clear. The proposal now changes it for investments already made, challenging the certainty that investors expect from a tax administration.