India-US trade deal: Transparency on constraints and commitments needed

My sympathies were with the government. It is not easy to negotiate with anyone from a weaker position. Our merchandise exports to the US account for about 20 per cent of our exports, whereas for the US, our imports represent only 2.5 per cent of its total imports. Almost 60 per cent of our services exports go to the US. Our gross domestic product (GDP) at slightly more than $4 trillion is about 3 per cent of global GDP, whereas the GDP of the US at about $30 trillion is about 25 per cent of the global GDP. The share of our merchandise exports has remained stagnant at about 1.8 per cent of global trade for the last 11 years. Our services exports are growing but at 4.3 per cent of the global trade in services, they are not too significant. The US can hurt or help us, but we cannot do so to the US. Such asymmetry of negotiating positions is bound to lead to asymmetry of outcomes. However, the government is not making this point. It is busy hailing the trade deal as a victory.