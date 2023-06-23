In plain English

This lack of any universal pattern has given birth to two linguistic thought schools — prescriptivism and descriptivism. Prescriptivism is “the belief that there are correct and wrong ways to use language and that books about language should give rules to follow, rather than describing how language is really used (Cambridge Dictionary)” aka the belief of language purists. Descriptivism, on the other hand, is “the belief that books about language should describe how language is really used, rather than giving rules to follow saying what is correct and not correct” aka the belief that variation and adaptation are necessary for the development of a language.

Against the backdrop of such irrelevant yet prickly issues in codified languages, does grammar even matter? Grammar is defined as “the rules in a language for changing the form of words and joining them into sentences (www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com)”. Grammar keeps any written or spoken expression of our complicated thoughts comprehensible, but different languages follow different patterns. For example, in English, the subject usually comes first, followed by a verb, and then the object. In Hindi, it is the subject, object, and verb — a sequence followed in many other languages, such as Japanese. Many scholars have tried to find a universal pattern among languages, but barring a few commonalities, (such as verbs and nouns), there is little that is common (Hindi neither uses articles nor has gender pronouns — “he” or “she”).