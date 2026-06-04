Mountains, monasteries and vanishing trees: A journey via climate change

Kalpa village is now a popular tourist destination thanks to the breathtaking views it offers of the Kinner Kailash range. I reached my guesthouse late in the afternoon and was treated to an incredible view of the mountains at sunset. A walk through Kalpa took me past modern guesthouses but also quaint relics of an earlier time in the shape of wooden houses with slate roofs. The Narayan Nagini temple has some exquisite wood carving and has retained its traditional slate roof. Next door is a small but ancient Buddhist Gompa, associated with the Tibetan sage Rinchen Zangpo. He helped in the revival of Buddhism after a period of decline in Tibet. He was sent by Yeshe-O, the King of Guge in western Tibet to study Sanskrit in Vikramshila and translate authentic Buddhist texts into Tibetan. He is also credited with building the more famous monastery in Tabo. During the 10th and 11th centuries, Lahaul, Spiti, Ladakh and parts of Kinnaur were under the Guge kingdom and they retain the flavour of Tibet in art, culture and cuisine.