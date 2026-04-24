In black and white: Viswanathan Anand reflects on board games, life lessons

No, I wouldn’t expect them to know the granular details: That he’s the first grandmaster from India (1988); that he has various other chess laurels to his name; that he was the first recipient of India’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award (1991-92); that he was the first sportsperson to receive the Padma Vibhushan (2007), India’s second-highest civilian award. But surely they knew who they were addressing!
I’m still shaking my head as we walk away, but he appears unfazed. His dignified response seems to belong to someone who’s above pettiness.
We finally find a spot, and Anand is soon relishing chhole-kulche. To lighten the moment, I ask if he likes to cook. “I hardly cook,” he replies. “I am quite helpless in that sense.” In his candid, unassuming manner, he adds, “But I can tell you that I won’t starve. I can make something basic and get it over with. I can boil eggs. I can go to the supermarket, buy pasta, boil it, add salt, and mix in some pasta sauce. I mean, just survival stuff.”