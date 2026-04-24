In black and white: Viswanathan Anand reflects on board games, life lessons

Just as he is about to sit down on a sofa, two people from a Rajya Sabha member’s entourage come up and prevent him from doing so. The sofa is apparently reserved for a political dignitary, though there is no sign to indicate so, and the said VIP is nowhere in sight. The request to move isn’t polite, but Anand does not throw a tantrum or pull a power move. He chuckles, and suggests we find another place. I, however, am aghast.

Did they not recognise him? I mean, he’s not just another player. He’s to chess what Kapil Dev is to cricket — the man who put the sport on the global map for India, and how! It’s courtesy of this legend that we have a steady stream of young chess champs such as R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh. He’s that quiet, restrained trailblazer who’s in many ways responsible for the oodles of confidence youngsters from India today have in their ability to master the royal game, and the skill they demonstrate — the kind of skill that can even frustrate a World No 1 such as Magnus Carlsen enough to slam the table and send the chessmen flying on being stumped by a 19-year-old from Chennai.