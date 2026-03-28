Navel-gazing, in national interest: India balances both sides in war

A nation has to raise itself and earn strategic autonomy as the Chinese have done. This failure cuts across the tenures of various parties. If India sees no choice other than to follow the big-power (not UN) sanctions on buying oil from Iran, Venezuela, and Russia, and sometimes from all of them, it underlines the cruel fact of our fragilities. If we can forget self-congratulation for a moment each morning and reflect on this, it will be the rap on the knuckles we need. Only honesty, acceptance of truth, realism, diligence over another two decades can take us to that status. There’s no need to get ahead of ourselves.