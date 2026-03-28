Navel-gazing, in national interest: India balances both sides in war

What was it left with? An incurable jihadi culture threatening its own state, deep and violent sectarian divides, human bomber trend —ask the Shias whose mosques are the favoured targets—and now what their own ministers describe as a full-fledged war (khulli jang) with Afghanistan, against their strategic offspring, the Taliban.
All four moves that made global headlines over these 70 years (beginning 1954), have left Pakistan weaker, poorer, with declining internal cohesion, its most popular leader left to rot in jail, and a caricature of a field marshal strutting about with his baton like it was the 19th century. If they think they’re making yet another such brilliant move, good luck to them. Pakistan is a great vindication of Henry Kissinger’s most quoted line: It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal. We in India just have to raise the fences and strengthen them, and build more deterrence. That’s the only guarantee of peace in the subcontinent.