Collateral-free lending may widen risks for banks before helping MSMEs

To see why, consider why credit constraints exist. In most markets for goods, prices adjust until supply equals demand. If demand rises, prices increase and producers supply more. Credit markets behave differently. The classic work of Stiglitz and Weiss (1981) explains why. When lenders raise interest rates, they attract borrowers willing to take greater risks, while safer borrowers often exit because the higher rate is not worthwhile. As a result, the borrower pool becomes riskier as interest rates increase. This is adverse selection. There is also the problem of moral hazard. Once a borrower receives a loan, they may take actions that increase the chance of failure because they keep most of the upside while the lender bears much of the downside. A borrower may invest in a risky project or reduce effort after receiving the loan. Because of these problems, lenders do not always respond to higher loan demand by raising interest rates. Instead they ration credit, leaving some borrowers willing to pay higher rates without loans.