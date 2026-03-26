Energy crisis: Let prices adjust for a sustainable long-term solution

Perhaps it is time to consider price-based mechanisms to manage demand. Increase in price in the context of this sector in India can be considered in two ways — an increase in the cost of procurement can be passed forward as a higher price or, alternatively, an increase in price could be introduced to manage demand. Given that prices of imported fuels respond to global rather than local demand and supply, there could be a difference in the price change required in these two scenarios. In the presence of adequate supply, price management can address a number of alternative priorities. However, price plays a significantly different role of moderating demand in cases of shortage of supply. Given the current milieu, the demand-moderating impact of price increases should be the focus.