In an interconnected world, war's costs spiral far beyond just borders

However, gains of economic interdependence are sometimes seen as important only at the margins, and strategic interests become dominant. This is especially true where bilateral relationships are characterised by asymmetry of power and opposing political regimes, or when the overwhelmingly stronger power underestimates the weaker power’s ability to leverage the wider web of global economic interdependence. In such situations of power imbalance, it may be tempting for the superior power to use either economic instruments or militarised action to force compliance by the weaker power.