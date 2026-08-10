The drama over ratings: Why TV's digital shift needs a regulatory reset

Why has it come to this? The intent of the new policy is good. It makes it easier for other firms to get into the ratings field. It mandates a minimum sample of 80,000 meters that should keep rising by 10,000 every year, taking it to 120,000 — that is roughly 550,000 people. BARC operates 58,000 meters, reaching under half as many people currently. The other asks? That 33 per cent of the board members of any rating agency should be independent; the establishment survey, the basis on which a sample is chosen, should be done every three years; and technology-neutral ratings to capture growth across linear and digital. BARC has nine months from the date of registration (renewal) to become compliant with some of the changes.