Real challenge beyond tariffs: Technology and compliance capability

Global trade negotiations and discussions often gravitate towards improved market access through tariff reductions. But two recent reports — the 2026 Hamilton Index from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) and the Global Trade Update on non-tariff measures (NTMs) from the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) — point to a different reality. The decisive contest is no longer only about Customs duties but also about technological capability and regulatory competence.

The Hamilton Index, named after the first US Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, draws inspiration from his 1791 argument that strategic state support for domestic industry was essential for national strength. The index was developed in 2022 by the ITIF to track competitiveness in 10 advanced industries, including aerospace, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, machinery and information technology. Its latest edition highlights the extraordinary rise of China, which now accounts for almost a quarter of global output in these advanced industries and leads in seven of the 10 sectors covered by the index.