Operation Sindoor: India needs information-defence, not just rebuttals

During Operation Sindoor, a new kind of battlefield emerged — one fought not with missiles and machines, but with narratives and misinformation. False stories surged from all directions, each crafted to manipulate perception, sow confusion, and gain the upper hand in the arena of public opinion. Though fact-checking units worked diligently, they simply could not compete with the speed and seduction of a well told lie. The reality of the Information Age is that the real is the first to be lost, and the central battle is how to reclaim it.

Disinformation spreads fast because it’s mostly told as stories, which people remember better than facts. Stories grab our attention, stir emotions, and help us make sense of things — even when they’re not true. Conspiracy theories, for example, offer simple answers to complex issues in ways that are easy to share and hard to forget. Algorithmically powered social media platforms accentuate the problem by showing users content that fits their existing beliefs and emotions. As a result, people mostly see posts that agree with what they already think, creating echo chambers. This problem grows worse because people naturally defend ideas that match their group or identity, and reject facts that seem to come from outsiders. In such a space, fake stories don’t just spread — they’re believed and protected. Correcting them isn’t just about showing the truth; it also means overcoming deep emotional and group attachments.

Mainstream media faces intense challenges in the new era. With social media setting the tempo of public discourse, legacy news outlets are caught in a relentless race to capture attention, often prioritising speed and sensationalism over the deliberate fact-checking that was once central to journalism. Economic considerations and the fragmentation of audiences across numerous digital platforms have further incentivised outlets to produce content that appeals to target groups. This shift inadvertently reinforces the spread of disinformation. In an effort to check fake news, the government established the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit in 2019 and amended the rules in 2021, empowering a government-notified Fact Check Unit to identify false or misleading information related to government business, and requiring intermediaries to take down such content. Many social media platforms have also introduced measures to counter misinformation, such as partnering with third-party fact-checkers, using crowd-sourced verification, and adding information panels or disclaimers based on user feedback. However, these efforts mostly follow a binary approach—labelling content as true or false.

Despite the growth of fact-checking units, their impact remains limited because their responses are often dry, text-heavy, and fail to connect emotionally with audiences. These formal rebuttals can’t match the appeal of emotionally charged false stories. A more effective approach is to use storytelling —presenting facts through relatable, engaging, and culturally familiar narratives. Fact-checking units could improve reach by using real-life visuals, short clips, or everyday stories that show the truth in action. This shifts the focus from simply correcting lies to building trust through narrative. A lot can be learnt from the storytelling-based communication used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat, where real-life stories of ordinary citizens are used to convey positive messages and promote national initiatives. By highlighting individual efforts, the Prime Minister transforms policy messaging into emotionally resonant narratives that are easily remembered and recalled. This approach offers a powerful lesson for fact-checking units: Presenting verified information through human-centric stories can make truth more relatable and memorable than abstract rebuttals.

Just as Mann Ki Baat uses the voices of real people, fact-check initiatives can spotlight individuals who were misled by false claims but later corrected course, or feature frontline workers and scientists explaining facts in conversational formats. When people see themselves reflected in a story, they are more open to revising their beliefs. Narratives rooted in real lives and values like empathy or public spirit can make verified information more memorable. Showing how a falsehood spreads and is debunked helps people understand and trust the process. Tools like testimonials, satire, reels, or folk stories can make truth engaging. An archive of such stories can help counter future misinformation. When told well, truth can rival fiction.

Counter-narratives do exist today, but coming from unofficial sources, they often get lost in the noise of disinformation. Their value is diminished not by content, but by a lack of authority. If credible fact-checking bodies created and shared these stories, they could earn far greater trust and reach. For this, they must go beyond labelling content true or false —they must lead with clear, compelling narratives that help people understand complex events. This shift needs storytelling skills, emotional connection, and cultural awareness. Only then can they become trusted sources that do more than correct — they must explain, engage, and rebuild public trust.