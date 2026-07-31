Power lessons from antiquity: What ancient India taught about public office

Political historian Antony Black notes that ancient Indian political thought rarely imagined kingship as morally unrestricted, and ministers existed not simply to carry out commands but also to restrain power through honest and independent counsel. Some traditions went even further. The Puranic story of King Vena tells of a ruler who abandoned dharma and placed himself above moral law. The sages first advised him and repeatedly warned him, and only when every attempt at correction had failed did they remove him. They then installed Prithu after he pledged to govern for the welfare of his people. The commitment to public welfare came first, and only then the power.