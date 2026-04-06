Debt, demography, democracy: Busting myths in intergovernmental transfers

Despite all these limitations, the RBI report proposes incorporating the old-age dependency ratio (OADR) into the devolution formula. We now replicate this exercise using the 16th Finance Commission framework but include all 28 states, unlike the RBI which excludes Goa and most NEH (North-East and hill) states (with a weightage of approximately 5 per cent). Our results show that when we explicitly introduce OADR with a 5 per cent weight (scaled by 2011 population), the impact is negligible. The share of youthful states declines marginally to 7.88 per cent (-3 basis points), while that of ageing states increases to 3.29 per cent (+5 basis points) from what the 16th FC has estimated. These results are in fact better than what the OADR criteria would have achieved. The 16th Finance Commission framework thus already captures more efficiently the demographic differences implicitly through existing criteria such as population, income distance, and area.