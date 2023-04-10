Home / Opinion / Columns / Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

It is unfortunate that many see monetary policy and interest rate policy as synonyms. They are not

Gurbachan Singh
Premium
Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The target inflation rate is 4 per cent in India. So, the recent Consumer Price Index-based inflation rate at 6.4 per cent is 2.4 percentage points, or 60 per cent (2.4/4 x 100) higher than the target rate. Even the core inflation is somewhat stubborn at close to 6 per cent. And yet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not raise the repo rate in its meeting on April 6. Why? A rise in the repo rate

Topics :InflationInterest Ratesmonetary policy

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

A suggestion to the IMF on inflation

Short selling in US and India

Removing barriers to entry

Towards a meaningful market economy

Inflation targeting in letter and spirit

A potent channel

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Rolling the dice on growth

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story