A SCOTUS indebted to Trump strikes a blow against his powers, nonetheless

This is a fascinating reminder of how checks and balances might still work in some situations to counter the power of a populist. By and large, courts across the world, including in the US, have been very hesitant to pass rulings that clearly go against the leader of the executive putting into place policies for which he has appeared to receive a democratic mandate. That is certainly the case with Mr Trump’s tariffs — those are, after all, his signature policy, and he has been unusually consistent throughout his political career and even earlier about their utility. But, on this occasion, the court has insisted that he receive congressional authorisation because he has gone beyond the authority that the legislature has delegated to the executive.