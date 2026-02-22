A SCOTUS indebted to Trump strikes a blow against his powers, nonetheless

The most effective ones will, however, adapt. President Trump can console himself that his “Liberation Day” tariffs have already made the point he wanted them to make. Many of the US’ trading partners, including India, were pushed by them into signing specific trade deals that opened access to a spectrum of US goods. And, even now, if he were to threaten tariffs against some defenceless economy, there would be an edge of credibility to that threat. It is hard to believe, for example, that the European Union is suddenly going to start taking the threat of US tariffs less seriously; people are more likely to believe that Mr Trump will find some roundabout way of reimposing them if he really wants to.