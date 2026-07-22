Corporate 'living wills' can make insolvency rescues more effective

Consider a company that operates a profitable plant, but the land beneath it is owned by its promoter. When distress strikes, a prospective buyer hesitates because the business cannot be transferred without disentangling ownership of its most important asset. What should have been a straightforward rescue becomes an exercise in legal reconstruction, with enterprise value eroding each passing week. A resolvable company avoids such obstacles by design. It keeps critical assets within the company, avoids avoidable encumbrances, maintains a simple ownership structure, keeps its records current, discloses related-party arrangements, and so on. The objective is to ensure that, if a rescuer appears tomorrow, the business can be transferred substantially as a going concern rather than reconstructed through litigation. In effect, the company has already conducted a fire drill for its own balance sheet.