FTAs a good start, but can't fulfil India's export ambitions by themselves

Free trade agreements (FTAs) are commonly presented as instruments that will automatically and dramatically expand bilateral trade. The India-New Zealand agreement signed in April this year aims to double trade within five years. The India-UK deal that came into effect in July aims to double trade by 2030. And the “mother of all deals” with the European Union targets bilateral trade of $200 billion by 2030, an increase of about 50 per cent from $136 billion in 2024-25.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with ambitious targets. At the very least they signal a desired direction of travel and provide a useful benchmark for measuring success. But they cannot substitute for the spadework needed to turn aspirations into achievements. In the case of trade, the signing of an FTA should be treated as only the beginning of a marathon. The hard yards of regulatory alignment, investment protection and investment facilitation lie ahead if the trade expansion potential of an FTA is to be fully realised.