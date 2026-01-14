2025 was a reckoning for 'experts' who claim to forecast the future

Pundits used to say that, whatever the equations between the two governments at any point, the people-to-people relationship between India and the US was an underlying positive. That no longer seems true. It appears that anti-India sentiment in the Trump administration is an aspect of a wider anti-Indian sentiment in the Maga (Make America Great Again) community.

Several elements have contributed to the souring of sentiments towards Indians. The misuse of H-1B visas intended for highly skilled persons to ferret out low-cost labour is one factor. The very success of Indians in different walks of life is another: On social media, Americans ask whether the US needs Indians to head corporations such as Microsoft, Google and IBM; and whether a Vivek Ramaswamy is American enough to run for high office. Non-resident Indians flaunting their religiosity have evoked angry responses: An 85-foot statue of Hanuman in Texas, the noisy celebrations of Indian festivals in prominent suburbs, etc. No pundit saw the negativity towards India or the Indian community in the US coming.