Why a weaker rupee is riskier than it appears for Indian borrowers

These assumptions warrant closer scrutiny. Hedging is often treated as full insurance against currency movements. When borrowers claim to be largely hedged, it is commonly assumed that the rupee cost of servicing foreign currency debt will not rise with depreciation. In practice, plain vanilla hedges are expensive. Borrowers, therefore, adopt cost-reducing strategies that provide protection only up to a point while assuming risk beyond that point. Premiums earned from selling protection offset the cost of buying protection, and in some cases the notional amount of protection sold exceeds that purchased, creating non-linear exposures.

A simple example illustrates the risk. A borrower buys options that cap rupee depreciation at 2 per cent, at a cost of 2 per cent of the loan amount. To reduce this cost, the borrower sells insurance on twice the loan amount against depreciation beyond 3 per cent, earning a premium of 1 per cent. The net hedging cost falls to 1 per cent, and the borrower remains protected as long as depreciation stays below 3 per cent. If the rupee depreciates by, say, 7 per cent, however, the insurance sold is triggered as well. Because the notional value of protection sold exceeds that purchased, losses on the sold positions dominate, and the borrower incurs net losses despite being classified as hedged. The risk is amplified further when borrowers sell multiple contracts for every one purchased.