Engineering the future: India's opportunity in synthetic biology

The global economy is on the cusp of a biological industrial revolution. Synthetic biology (SynBio)—the design and construction of new biological parts, devices, and systems—is no longer a niche academic pursuit but a disruptive force poised to rewire how we heal, feed, and fuel the world. For India, which has already established itself as the Pharmacy of the World through generic drugs and vaccines, SynBio offers a pathway to climb the value chain and secure its position as a global biotech powerhouse.