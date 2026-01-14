Union Budgets reflect shift in focus from tax changes to expenditure revamp

That leaves the Customs duty, where there is still some element of surprise. What could attract a higher Customs duty, or a lower levy continues to be a major reason why trade and industry keenly watch the Budget announcements. In the last two Budgets, Customs duties were rationalised, and the expectation is that the same trend will continue in the forthcoming Budget as well.

What has also caused a decline in interest and the surprise element in the Budget is that India has embraced a stable direct tax regime for both individuals and companies. After the last Budget’s announcement of a major tax relief for those earning an annual salary of less than ₹12 lakh, there is not much that individuals can look forward to in the forthcoming Budget. Companies, too, can hardly expect a major rejig in their tax rates. The new capital gains tax regime, introduced a couple of years ago, has by and large been accepted by the markets and the government can ill afford to bring about any further change there and upset the market sentiment. There may still be changes in different direct tax provisions to encourage investments or savings, but these will be marginal changes and, therefore, may not hold the same appeal as the recent increase or decrease in indirect tax or direct tax rates per se. In any case, a big relief in direct tax rates in 2026-27 will be a challenge, given the deceleration in the growth of tax collections this year.