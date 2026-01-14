The board's 2026 agenda: Evolving amid uncertainty and sharper scrutiny

Shareholder engagement: India’s promoter-heavy ownership structure, combined with rising institutional and retail participation, is reshaping shareholder engagement. Boards will need to treat engagement as a continuous, structured process rather than an annual general meeting ritual. Executive pay will face sharper scrutiny as remuneration levels rise, with investors questioning the alignment of metrics, with performance, ESG goals and long-term value. Related-party transactions and complex group structures will remain flashpoints, requiring audit committees and independent directors to question management and call for greater disclosure discipline. At the same time, engagement will intensify through foreign portfolio investors, domestic stewardship obligations, and increasingly vocal retail shareholders, empowered by digital voting and proxy research.