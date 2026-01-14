The board's 2026 agenda: Evolving amid uncertainty and sharper scrutiny

As Indian companies commence their board evaluations, directors will begin to prioritise what should be on the board’s agenda. My conversations tell me most believe that “plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.” Even as the agenda largely remains unchanged, most expect compliance to dominate — it always does. The subtext, however, will change, weighed by some headline cases: Gensol Engineering (weak internal controls and unmonitored related-party transactions); IndiGo Airlines (risk management is operational — not just financial and proactive risk assessments for known regulatory changes) and IndusInd Bank (culture matters as much as control and timely disclosures). Here is what to expect.