The first decade of PMJDY: A catalyst for financial inclusion in India

On August 6, at the post-monetary policy interaction with the media, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra spoke about serving the interest and welfare of citizens, including those at the bottom of the pyramid.

He said: “Let me underline that for us, at RBI, the interest and welfare of the citizens of India is foremost. It is the people of India, including those at the bottom of the pyramid, who are raison d’etre or the reason for our being.”

He followed this up by directing banks to organise camps for the renewal of know your customer (re-KYC) for Jan Dhan accounts, and micro insurance and pension schemes.

Re-KYC is the process of updating customer information. It ensures that banks have current data of their customers. This is crucial for maintaining security and compliance with regulatory standards. Banks had started organising such camps in July and will continue to do so till the end of September in an effort to provide services at customers’ doorsteps. Apart from re-KYC and opening new bank accounts, these camps are focusing on micro insurance and pension schemes for financial inclusion and to redress customer grievances. Since Jan Dhan accounts are perceived to be low-risk accounts, banks are required to re-KYC for such accounts once in 10 years. Many of these accounts were opened in the initial years, after the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2024. In the first week, 18 million bank accounts were opened. Many accounts have slipped into the dormant category; they need to be activated to ensure the account holders are not deprived of the benefits.

An account turns dormant when it is inactive for an extended period, often over a year. To revive it, one needs to deposit or withdraw money. Banks mark accounts as dormant to prevent unauthorised activity if the account owner forgets about them. Since Independence, India has covered a lot of ground to expand the formal banking network. On July 19, 1969, 14 banks with 85 per cent of the country’s total deposits were nationalised. Another six banks were nationalised in the second round in 1980. With that, 91 per cent of the banking industry was then owned by the government.

Before nationalisation, privately owned banks mobilised savings and channelled money mostly for large business houses. A vast section of the population did not have access to banking – neither for credit nor for saving. Indeed, bank nationalisation sowed the seeds for expanding the banking network to reach many more people, but it couldn’t quite turn the landscape into a rainforest. The dream of one branch for every 10,000 people remained a distant one till the ’80s. PMJDY proved to be the game changer. It’s a financial inclusion programme of the government that aims to expand affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this scheme in his first Independence Day speech on August 15, 2014.

On the inauguration day itself, 15 million bank accounts were opened, and in the first week, 18 million, creating a Guinness World Record for most bank accounts opened in one week. A decade later, the total number of PMJDY accounts in the first week of August 2025 stood at 561 million. Collectively, these accounts make for Rs 2.64 trillion, with an average account balance of Rs 4,726. The number of RuPay credit cards issued to such beneficiaries is 385.9 million. Linking RuPay cards to PMJDY accounts had multiplied digital transactions. Public sector banks have played a spectacular role in this movement. They have opened 435.1 million accounts – 77.55 per cent of the total PMJDY accounts; followed by regional rural banks (105.6 million; 18.80 per cent), private banks (18.4 million; 3.30 per cent), and rural cooperative banks (around 1 million; 0.35 per cent).

PMJDY beneficiaries outnumber the combined population of a large part of Europe including Russia (part of which is in Asia), Türkiye, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Poland. But the number of accounts alone doesn’t tell the real story. Of the total PMJDY accounts, 66.75 per cent, or 374.4 million, are in rural and semi-urban India, and 33.25 per cent (186.6 million) are in urban India. Importantly, women outnumber men as beneficiaries. There were 312.7 million (55.70 per cent) women beneficiaries in the first week of August. The PMJDY is the main driver of the much-talked-about JAM trinity – Jan-Dhan-Aadhaar-mobile – that has been transforming Indian banking. Jan Dhan accounts are the wallets, Aadhaar ensures that each recipient is legitimate, and mobile phones are the delivery vehicles. Apart from handheld mobile devices, QR codes and point of sales (POS) have helped in facilitating smooth transactions in PMJDY accounts.

Together, they have enabled direct benefit transfers (DBT) that deliver subsidies and welfare with laser precision — no middlemen, no leakage. The DBT coverage exploded from 28 schemes in 2013-14 to 323 schemes in 2024-25, and the quantum of funds transferred zoomed almost 10-fold during this period – from Rs 7,400 crore to close to Rs 7 trillion. A contributing factor to the growth of digital transactions is the RuPay card. The 386.8 million such cards issued under the PMJDY scheme, the installation of millions of POS machines, and the mobile-based payment system have together boosted the financial inclusion drive. On an average, a bank’s branch now serves 7,100 people.