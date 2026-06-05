Why human credibility and authenticity, not AI scale, will define winners

The T: Trustworthiness is the anchor of credibility; the foundation upon which the other three pillars rest. Even if an article is written by an experienced, highly recognised expert, it will fail to connect if readers sense a lack of transparency, hidden agendas, or questionable ethics.

Trust is about being safe, honest, and accountable. To demonstrate trustworthiness, one needs to clearly disclose who is behind the content. Providing in-depth author bios, listing clear contact and customer service information, maintaining a secure website (such as by using HTTPS), and following ethical content practices are essential.Now to the importance of YMYL: Your Money or Your Life. E-E-A-T is not a one-size-fits-all metric. The depth of E-E-A-T required depends heavily on the nature of the content. Google places particular emphasis on YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) topics. These are subjects that can fundamentally impact a person's health, financial stability, safety, civic engagement, or overall well-being. Advice regarding medical diagnoses, investment strategies, or voting information falls strictly into the YMYL category. Because misinformation in these areas can have severe real-world consequences, the E-E-A-T standards for YMYL topics are uncompromising. Content must be written by accredited experts, heavily cited, and rigorously factual to earn user trust.