The next phase of India's cooperative renaissance for inclusive growth

Further, the ministry has restored the cooperative movement to the centre of India’s development agenda. Through sustained policy support and institutional reforms, it has strengthened the ecosystem for community-owned enterprises and reinforced the role of cooperatives in promoting inclusive, democratic and grassroots development. The National Cooperation Policy, 2025, provides the strategic framework to build on these gains and positions cooperatives as important partners in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
Cooperative movement 2.0: Strategic pathways
Cooperatives have tremendous empowering effect. More than 291.2 million members are associated with varied collective occupations like agriculture and allied, agro-processing/industrial, etc., credit and thrift, dairy, fishery, handicrafts and handlooms, jute and coir, labour, livestock, marketing, sugar, tourism, etc. These entities, if guided and facilitated appropriately, can support grassroot level member-driven collectives and enhance self-reliance, especially, amongst artisans, farmers and micro and small entrepreneurs in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.