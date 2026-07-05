The next phase of India's cooperative renaissance for inclusive growth

Realising this vision demands a new ecosystem of leadership, innovation and global engagement. Professional management, competency-based career pathways and continuous capacity building should become integral to the cooperative movement, with Tribhuvan Sahkari University evolving into a national hub for research, innovation and policy support. At the same time, cooperatives must diversify into sunrise sectors, embrace digital technologies, strengthen governance and position themselves in global value chains through branding, exports and strategic partnerships. India’s most successful cooperatives can serve as innovation laboratories, demonstrating how community ownership and global competitiveness can reinforce each other. While India’s cooperative renaissance has begun with the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Cooperation, sustained reforms and timely execution of corrective measures can transform cooperative sector into a trillion-dollar force for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.