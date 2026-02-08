Wanted: A new model for microfinance as MFIs explore secured products

The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Meanwhile, the industry has not given up hope for government support. Going by media reports, the Expenditure Finance Committee has already approved a Rs 8,000 crore credit guarantee scheme to support MFIs. This is being done outside of the Union Budget. This will encourage banks to reopen the money tap for the smaller MFIs. Like in the past, it will be done through the NCGTC, the reports suggest. Even if this happens, it will probably be too little, too late.