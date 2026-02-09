Overhaul the labour regime: Unions ill-prepared for tech reshaping work

Strikes are costly and harmful to everyone concerned, which forces one to ask the question: What might be wrong with the new Codes? Since the unions are not willing to be more explicit in public, we are forced to look at what people have been criticising them for.

One criticism is that now any unit having up to 300 workers need not require permission to rationalise workers, up from 100 previously. I would argue India needs to eliminate this provision altogether, not simply loosen it. A homemaker needs no permission to change her maid; the people need no one’s permission to change their political representative; the doctor needs no one’s permission to change the compounder; the farmer needs no one’s permission to remove his worker. These are simply employer-employee relationships, not marriages that need to be governed by permissions from the government. Workers who are less productive disrupt the production chain, and their persistence on the shop floor harms the workspace. Remember, it is the less productive workers whom managers tend to replace. And less productive workers in larger units will cause as much harm as less productive ones in smaller units. So why limit it to 100 or 300 — why not 3,000 or 30,000, or any number at all? We need to eliminate the need for rationalisation-related permissions altogether, and instead bring in protection of workers through unemployment insurance.