Overhaul the labour regime: Unions ill-prepared for tech reshaping work

Another criticism is that by converting 29 different labour laws into four labour Codes, the government has given more power to itself. The argument is that rules are easier to change than laws, and with the four Codes, the executive may misuse its powers and write rules that go against labour.
This argument is flawed as well, for rules are always framed under the law, and the rules cannot go against it. It is true that, depending upon how they are written, rules can make laws tighter or looser. But the alternative of 29 laws is too cumbersome for any labour law regime and will have to be simplified. In fact, an analysis of the four new Codes will show that they are, even now, too long and complex, and need to be simplified further. Moreover, many elements, including limits on overtime, allocation of work, and the cost of women’s safety, etc, need to be eased. The government should announce an empowered commission on further simplifying the four labour Codes, not repeal them.